MONTREAL -- With deconfinement increasing and more and more services being opened as the COVID-19 numbers drop, a new survey from the Association of Canadian Studies found fewer people are making an effort to stay at least two metres away from each other in public.

The survey asked 1,510 Canadians: “Despite the fact that you are making considerable efforts to respect social distancing, have people outside your family gotten within two metres of you over the past week?”

In May, 57 per cent of respondents said people had got in their space, and in June it was six per cent higher.

That rise comes even though 79 per cent agree that physical distancing prevents COVID-19’s spread, according to the survey.

The age group that said others were least respecting distancing measures were those between 18 and 24-years old where three in four respondents said people outside the family entered their space.

The ACS survey asked to name two places where physical distancing is a challenge.

In the 18-24 group, 41 per cent said going for a walk in the neighbourhood produced a challenge to stay two metres apart. Thirty-six per cent of those 25-34 years old said distancing was a challenge in the workplace.

The most common place where distancing was difficult across all groups was during trips to the grocery store were 75 per cent said it was difficult.

Of those that said people were not respecting their space, 58.6 per cent said they were now “very afraid” of contracting COVID-19.