MONTREAL
    • Photo radar now installed on Highway 25 near La Fontaine Tunnel in both directions

    Motorists travelling on Highway 25 and in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel should be prepared to follow the speed limit or face possible fines.

    The Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) said on Monday that the tunnel will now be monitored by photo radar in both directions "to ensure the safety of road users and workers."

    "It has been observed that outside rush hour, some road users do not respect the speed limit," the MTQ said in a news release. "The speed limit is 50 km/h at all times in the works zone."

    There is signage now installed notifying road users of the radar cameras.

    Though there are no demerit points added to a driver's record when caught by a photo radar camera, the MTQ is reminding drivers that the offence is doubled in construction zones.

    Other areas where photo radar operations are in place near roadwork projects are:

    • The Laurentians Highway (A-15) north and south at the A-50 and Signeuries Boulevard South entrance (south) and the Seineuries Boulevard entrance (north).
    • The Felix-Leclerc Highway (A-40) east and west on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge. 

