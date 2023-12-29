Phishing alert: Fraudulent texts demanding toll payments for Highway 25 bridge

The company that manages the Highway 25/Olivier-Charbonneau Bridge is warning drivers about fraudulent text messages demanding outstanding toll payments.

The texts, which claim to be from Concession A25, urge the recipient to click on fake internet links to pay a bill.

"This technique, known as phishing, is often used by fraudsters. When a person clicks on the link, they may unwittingly transmit personal information, which may include, among other things, their banking details," reads a notice on the Concession A25 website.

A private partner of Quebec's Transport Ministry, Concession A25 manages the electronic toll system on the Highway 25 bridge, which connects Montreal and Laval.

Anyone who receives these texts is advised to forward the message to 7726 (SPAM), which alerts your cellular provider to open an investigation.

More information can be obtained through the Government of Canada's Get Cyber Safe website.