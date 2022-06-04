Phillips Square, Pied-du-Courant reopen in Montreal
Though orange cones remain a sight throughout the city, a pair of popular places to meet up and enjoy the sun have reopened in Montreal.
The newly renovated and redesigned Phillips Square is now devoid of work crews and cones and is open with rows of benches surrounded by gardens available to relax in Montreal's downtown core.
The city's official reopening will happen later in June.
Five kilometres east, the sand has arrived and the Village au Pied-du-Courant is ready to welcome those wanting to take in family activities, craft booths in the shadow of the Jacques Cartier Bridge with a front-row view of the St. Lawrence River.
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
As soon as they had finished burying a veteran colonel killed by Russian shelling, the cemetery workers readied the next hole. Inevitably, given how quickly death is felling Ukrainian troops on the front lines, the empty grave won't stay that way for long.
Mystery solved: Queen shares secret with Paddington
Prince Charles and his son Prince William honoured the past and looked to the future Saturday as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
'Goldilocks' theory: Moderate time online may be 'just right' for teen mental health, study finds
A recent study of thousands of Irish teenagers found both low and high engagement with digital media compared to their peers was associated with poorer mental health.
'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre
No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed Friday.
Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens
A police mobile command centre set up along the perimeter of VanDusen Botanical Gardens Saturday morning is connected to the investigation into the death of Chelsea Poorman, the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed.
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Instagram rolls out Amber Alert system in 25 countries, including Canada
Instagram plans to launch the Amber Alert system, used to share notices of missing children, on its platform in more than two-dozen countries, including Canada, over the coming weeks.
Russian agent Dmitry Kovtun, accused in spy poisoning, dead at 57
Russian agent Dmitry Kovtun, who was accused by the U.K. authorities in the poisoning death of former spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died at 57.
Ontario gas prices expected to soar to new high this weekend
Gas prices are set to rise to a new record high yet again in Ontario.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario at 671, ICU admissions near 100
The number of people with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital is at 671 as ICU admissions linked to the virus get closer to the 100 mark.
Jurors in Hoggard trial review more testimony, continue deliberating
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard reviewed more testimony Saturday as deliberations continued for a fifth day.
'Treat them respectfully': Soccer N.S. calls for referee abuse to end as reported cases pile up
Soccer Nova Scotia is raising a yellow flag about the abuse of referees.
N.S. warns residents of potential toxins found in certain mussels, clams
Nova Scotians are being warned about potential toxins found in certain mussels and clams that were sold in the province's south shore.
'It's very special': Excitement grows ahead of Charlottetown Islanders first championship series
For the first time in franchise history, the Charlottetown Islanders hockey team have a shot at the President Cup - the championship trophy of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship.
'Officer informed us there was a gun': Man in custody after hour-long standoff in London Saturday
A man was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon after displaying a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance in east London.
London airport in the spotlight as filming for new movie takes place Saturday
Lights, camera, action! London International Airport will be in the spotlight over the weekend as a new movie is being filmed on location.
Drinking water advisory lifted for Skead Road area in Sudbury
Public Health Sudbury & Districts officially lifted the drinking water advisory for the Skead Road area Saturday evening
One person dead following ATV crash in Lake of Bays Township
OPP say one person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Lake of Bays Township Saturday afternoon.
Travis Toews stresses unity at campaign launch for UCP leadership
Alberta's former finance minister officially launched his campaign to succeed Premier Jason Kenney as leader of the United Conservative Party on Saturday by stressing the need for unity and warning against the dangers of division.
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed northwest Calgary home
Calgary firefighters say no one was injured, but a home was destroyed in a fire in the northwest community of Varsity that police believe was a case of arson.
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in Saturday motorcycle crash
A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after Saturday a single-vehicle crash.
Water emergency brings police, paramedics to Rockwood Conservation Area
A water emergency brought police and paramedics to the Rockwood Conservation Area, just northeast of Guelph, on Saturday afternoon.
'Little bit more hesitancy': Realtors say price drops are giving KW buyers more options
There may be more hope on the horizon for aspiring first-time home buyers in the area.
Border collies being used to keep geese off Cambridge golf course
Some furry friends are helping keep Galt Country Club clear of certain birds and the mess they leave behind.
'Shocking': Neighbours reeling after Richmond double homicide
Two people are dead after a daylight shooting in Richmond Saturday, according to police.
'We're not disposable': B.C. leaders say government still failing to act on MMIWG
An Indigenous leader in B.C. says "it's a slap in the face" that Canada is still failing to meaningfully address the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Avalanche down Oilers 4-2, take 3-0 series stranglehold
J.T. Compher scored with 7:18 left in regulation as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NHL's Western Conference final.
36-year-old injured in incident at southeast Edmonton park
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating an incident at a southeast park that sent a 36-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LaSalle woman's luxury picnic business idea leads to partnership with Essex County winery
What started as a simple business idea by a LaSalle, Ont. woman has led to a collaboration with a local winery.
'It’s a hate crime': Police investigating theft, vandalism of pride flags at Windsor-Essex public schools
Police are looking for information regarding the theft and vandalism of pride flags at four public schools in Windsor-Essex, just days after they were raised to mark Pride month.
Shots fired at Riverside Drive home in Tecumseh, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an unknown person with a gun allegedly fired multiple rounds at an occupied home on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh Thursday night.
Death at Wascana Lake currently being investigated: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate a death in Wascana Lake.
'It's a part of our history': RCMP Musical Ride returns from pandemic with Yorkton performances
After being off the tour since 2019, the RCMP Musical Ride is back, and making its way across Saskatchewan.
'How do you cover all the costs?' Municipalities looking for relief in wake of inflation, rising costs
As the price of fuel and groceries continue to hit record levels across Canada, municipalities are bearing the brunt and seeing firsthand the impact on Canadians.
Governor General’s Foot Guards celebrate 150 years in Ottawa
An iconic national institution celebrated in Ottawa on Saturday with the Governor General’s Foot Guards marking their 150th anniversary with a "Freedom of the City" parade.
Ottawa motorists paying new record price at the pumps
Prices jumped three cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations overnight to 211.9 cents a litre.
Sask. mine rescue teams put skills to the test at annual competition
The Saskatchewan Mining Association emergency response mine rescue skills competition returned in person for the first time in two years at Prairieland Park on Saturday.
1 dead, 4 charged following Cumberland House Cree Nation standoff
A man is dead following a standoff with police on Cumberland House Cree Nation.