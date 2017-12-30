

Lindsay Richardson, CTV Montreal





Toronto entrepreneur Dr. Bernard Sherman – known as “Barry” by his loved ones – is among the latest figures appointed to the Order of Canada.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Sherman and his wife were discovered dead in their multimillion dollar Toronto estate.

Governor General Julie Payette saluted the deceased – the founder and chairman of the board of Apotex Inc – for his “entrepreneurship in the pharmaceutical industry, and for his unwavering support and commitment to education and charitable causes.”

The Order of Canada cannot technically be awarded to someone posthumously, but Sherman was nominated more than six months ago. The Order of Canada advisory council, which decides who gets the award, granted it to him at their November meeting. Payette signed the appointment prior to his death.

Sherman founded Apotex Inc. over 40 years ago, and today it is Canada’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturer – producing 25 billion dosages annually, and exporting medication to more than 115 countries.

Along the way Sherman amassed a vast fortune, recently estimated by Canadian Business magazine at $4.77 billion, making him the 15th richest person in Canada.

In a statement issued Saturday, officials at Apotex said they are “deeply saddened that Barry is not with us to accept this award.”

The unexpected deaths of Sherman, 75, and wife Honey, 70, left members of the Toronto elite reeling.

Together, the high-powered couple was among Canada's most generous philanthropists and also organized funding of charitable causes.

The couple made numerous multimillion-dollar donations to hospitals, schools and charities and had buildings named in their honour.

The Shermans purchased their house on Old Colony Road in 1985. The 12,000-square-foot, $6.9 million home boasted a tennis court, underground parking, hot tubs, and both outdoor and interior pools.

The latter would serve as the setting for a grim discovery: the bodies of the high-powered couple were reportedly discovered hanging from a railing at the edge of their indoor basement pool on December 15.

An autopsy performed in the days following the discovery determined the pair had both died as a result of strangulation – more specifically, ligature neck compression.

The results of toxicology testing have not yet been released, police said.

Police sources said the initial working theory for the case was a murder-suicide. Two days after the discovery of the bodies, the investigation was handing to the Toronto police homicide squad.

However, to this day, police have not declared either death a homicide, but are continuing to treat the deaths as “suspicious.”

This means that all theories will be considered, police explained, including murder-suicide, double suicide, or possibly, double homicide.

Shortly before their deaths, the Shermans put their property on the market. As reported by the Toronto Star, together the couple was planning to construct a new house on a 25,000-square-foot lot.

At a memorial held on December 21, Jonathon Sherman, surrounded by his sisters Lauren, Alexandra and Kaelen, paid tearful tribute to his parents, praising their generosity, their competence, their support and their devotion to their Jewish heritage.

Referring to his family unit as a six-pack, he reminisced about everything from childhood family travels to massive holiday dinners to recent play times with new grandchildren. Through it all, members of the clan benefited from his parents' boundless love and zest for life.

"Our parents never left anyone behind. They were taken from us," he said,

In a statement issued after the announcement of Sherman’s induction, which until now was only awarded to living Canadians, his family expressed that “[receiving] this honour posthumously speaks volumes about our father and confirms what we have always known – he was a true humanitarian and a great Canadian."

With files from The Canadian Press.