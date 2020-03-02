MONTREAL -- Defenceman Jeff Petry wasn’t on the ice when for the Montreal Canadiens’ training session on Monday morning.

Petry suffered an injury to his foot while blocking a shot in the Habs’ 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. He stayed in the game and scored the winning goal in overtime.

The team said Petry was taking a therapy day.

In 67 games this season Petry has posted 10 goals and 29 assists. The 32-year-old defenceman also has a -13 plus/minus differential.

The Canadiens are scheduled to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. As of Monday morning, the team is nine points out of a playoff spot.