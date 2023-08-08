Petition urges St. Lucia government to stop Dollarama executive from expanding vacation home near UNESCO site

A group called 'The Pitons' Protection Project' started an online petition to halt construction of the expansion of an estate at the foot of The Pitons, the site of two volcanic spires and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Cindy Sherwin/CTV News) A group called 'The Pitons' Protection Project' started an online petition to halt construction of the expansion of an estate at the foot of The Pitons, the site of two volcanic spires and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Cindy Sherwin/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon