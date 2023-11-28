Petition to halt Quebec tuition hikes collects 33,000 signatures

Flanked by students at Quebec's National Assembly, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy presented a landmark petition to stop the government from doubling tuition rates for out-of-province students.

As of Tuesday, more than 33,000 people signed the petition demanding the Legault government back down on controversial tuition hikes slated for next year.

In mid-October, the province announced it would introduce a tuition hike starting next fall, requiring most new students from outside Quebec to pay nearly twice what current students pay.

The government has maintained the move is supposed to protect the French language. Quebec's English-language universities -- Concordia, McGill, and Bishop's -- enroll more students from outside the province than their French-language counterparts.

Since then, all three universities have called on the government to change course, warning of severe budget cuts and enrollment shortfalls should the hikes pass.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of signatures were presented at the National Assembly demanding the government scrap the new fees, and Rizqy challenged the premise of the hikes.

"This is his real agenda. It's not to protect French. It's just to win some votes," she said, referring to Quebec Premier François Legault and his party's loss in the October Jean-Talon byelection.

Rizqy, the Liberals' education and higher education critic, says her team hasn't seen documented justification for the hikes and their ability to protect the use of French.

"We actually [filed an access to information request] to the Ministry of the French language to get that data," said Liberal MNA Madwa-Nika Cadet during a Tuesday press conference.

"Our request was refused, essentially," she said.

-- More to come.