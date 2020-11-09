MONTREAL -- Three citizens of Quebec City have launched a petition online asking the mayor of the city, Regis Labeaume, to have a space named Place Suzanne-Clermont built in homage one of the two victims of the sword attacks on Halloween in the old part of the city.

The petition's creators, Clarisse Dehont, Roland Pelletier and Maryse Pare, explain in their text posted on Change.org that Suzanne Clermont lived in Old Quebec for more than 20 years and that her personality and her smile made her a neighbour who was well-known to everyone.

They're asking that the space located on the remparts, at the top of the rue de la Canoterie, be named Place Suzanne-Clermont and that a plaque commemorating this exceptional soul be placed there. It's a place where Clermont met her neighbours and friends every day, it seems, and which became a spontaneous place of sharing, love, peace and fraternity.

As of Monday morning, nearly 1,000 people had signed the petition launched three days ago.

Clermont, who was a hairdresser, lived on rue des Remparts. She was 61 when she was murdered.

The attacks on Old Quebec also claimed the life of 56-year-old Francois Duchesne, who was the director of communications for the Musee national des beaux-arts du Quebec. Five other people were also injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.