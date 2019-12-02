MONTREAL -- A member of a women-only gym in Montreal’s Rosemont neighbourhood has launched a petition to block a decision to allow men to start training there.

Marie-Hélène Gauthier states the Éconofitness Extra au Féminin decided to open its doors to men without consulting the members.

Gauthier notes the gym, on Masson Street, has been open for several years, allowing women to train in peace.

“Public spaces where women from all walks of life can meet and feel comfortable in their bodies are very rare,” she writes.

“We will have to travel farther if we want to only train among women.”

Gauthier calls losing the facility a loss for “all women in the neighbourhood.”

The gym’s website confirms that starting Dec. 20, it will become accessible to both men and women. It will also be open 24 hours a day, every day of the week.