Peter Nygard's Montreal criminal case on sex assault charge put off until May 25

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's sexual assault and forcible confinement case in Quebec will return to a Montreal courtroom at the end of May.

Nygard's presence was not required today as his case was heard briefly before a judge in Montreal.

Lawyers agreed to push the case to May 25 to give his legal team time to deal with Nygard's other pending sex crime cases.

Nygard, 80, also agreed to postpone his right to a bail hearing in the Quebec file until the next court date.

Last week, he appeared virtually in Montreal court to face one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement involving the same victim. The crimes allegedly took place between Nov. 1, 1997, and Nov. 15, 1998.

Lawyers told the court today that Nygard is not prejudiced by the delays because he is already detained in Toronto on similar charges and he is also the subject of an extradition warrant for sex-related charges pending in the United States.