Montreal city council is set to vote on its new bylaw regulating domestic animals on Tuesday, two days after a dog injured two small children in Montreal North.

The issue was on the agenda for Monday's council meeting but a busy agenda forced the vote to be postponed.

The much-discussed new regulations will be voted on as the issue of dog attacks reared its head again on Sunday.

A seven-year-old child was treated for a serious bite wound on his arm after he was charged by a dog on St-Michel Blvd. Though the dog was confined in the house, the animal got loose and attacked the boy. An adult got the dog away by hitting it with a shovel. The adult told the boy to get out of the house, but when he reached the balcony, the dog attacked again.

According to an SPVM spokesperson, the same dog was involved in another incident earlier Sunday morning.

A four-year-old child, was bitten on the head and transported to hospital for treatment, according to Manuel Couture.

The young girl's injuries required 16 stitches.

The two young victims were cousins.

After that, the family watching the dog, which police said belonged to an acquaintance, locked the animal inside.

However, the dog managed to break out and at around 3:15 p.m. it charged the seven-year-old, who was playing outside.

Passerby apprehended the dog and held it until police and animal control arrived.

An adult was also reportedly injured while trying to intervene, but police would not give details about their injuries.

The dog remains in the custody of animal control.

An investigation is ongoing.

On Monday, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said she was "troubled" when she heard about the attack and said the long-promised reform to animal control bylaws would help prevent similar incidents in the future.

"This is something terrible we want to prevent. That's why our bylaw that we're putting together is not targetting one specific type of breed," she said. "It's about making sure animal owners understand they are responsible to all the population in Montreal, ultimately."

In December, Plante's administration revoked a controversial bylaw put in place by predecessor Denis Coderre which included a ban on pit bull type dogs. The ban came in reaction to a 2016 attack that left a 55-year-old woman dead.

In June, after a series of public consultations, Plante unveiled the new animal control bylaw, which would come into effect in July, 2019. Included in the the bylaw are strict measures required for any animal that's been involved in an altercation or has displayed aggressive behavior. Owners of such animals must keep them muzzled in public, the dogs must be kept on a short leash and must be evaluated by a behavioral expert.

- With files from The Canadian Press