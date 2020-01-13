ALMA, QC. -- At least one person was injured early Monday morning in the Lac-Saint-Jean region during a collision between a school bus and a car.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the passenger in the car was seriously hurt.

No one on the bus was seriously injured, police said, and neither was the driver of the car.

The SQ said it does not yet know what caused the accident on Highway 169 in Alma.

It is not yet known if weather conditions played a role in the accident. Environment Canada had forecast light intermittent snow for the start of the day in Alma, with cold temperatures.

The road was closed in both directions to allow police to investigate.

Firefighters and paramedics were also dispatched to the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.