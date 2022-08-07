Person reportedly pushed down stairs and killed in Montreal: police

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a person was allegedly pushed down a staircase and killed following an altercation.

Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a residence in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood, near Ash Ave. and Le Ber St.

There they found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene and investigators are on site to gather more information.

This is developing story that will be updated.