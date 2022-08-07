Person reportedly pushed down stairs and killed in Montreal: police

Police officers are shown at an apartment building in Montreal, Sunday, August 7, 2022, where a person apparently lost their life in an altercation with another person. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Police officers are shown at an apartment building in Montreal, Sunday, August 7, 2022, where a person apparently lost their life in an altercation with another person. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine, power plant hit

Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon