Person injured in the fire of a 10-storey apartment building in Quebec City
Quebec City fire department were able to get an apartment fire under control within an hour, though one person was injured. SOURCE: SPCIQ
QUEBEC CITY -- A person was injured in a fire Friday night in an apartment building in Quebec City.
The fire started around 8:30 p.m. in one of the apartments of the 10-storey building located on du Maire-Beaulieu Ave. in the Sillery nieghbourhood.
When firefighters arrived, the third floor was filled with smoke. Crews proceeded to evacuate the premises.
Firefighters discovered the victim, the resident of the apartment where the fire started on the third floor.
She suffered burns and was transported to a hospital. The SPVQ did not specify the extent of the injuries.
However, the flames were quickly brought under control by the Quebec City Fire Protection Service (SPCIQ).
About 35 firefighters were called to the scene and their response lasted about an hour.
The other tenants were able to return to their homes, said Quebec City police (SPVQ) in a news release.
An investigation is underway to determine the causes and circumstances of the fire.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.