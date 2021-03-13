QUEBEC CITY -- A person was injured in a fire Friday night in an apartment building in Quebec City.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. in one of the apartments of the 10-storey building located on du Maire-Beaulieu Ave. in the Sillery nieghbourhood.

#INCENDIE | 2e alarme | 1510 Avenue du Maire-Beaulieu | Le chef déclare l’incendie sous contrôle | Commissariat aux incendies sur place pour déterminer les causes de l’incendie. pic.twitter.com/DvQq0lPYbR — Service incendie de la Ville de Québec (@SPCIQ) March 13, 2021

When firefighters arrived, the third floor was filled with smoke. Crews proceeded to evacuate the premises.

Firefighters discovered the victim, the resident of the apartment where the fire started on the third floor.

She suffered burns and was transported to a hospital. The SPVQ did not specify the extent of the injuries.

However, the flames were quickly brought under control by the Quebec City Fire Protection Service (SPCIQ).

About 35 firefighters were called to the scene and their response lasted about an hour.

The other tenants were able to return to their homes, said Quebec City police (SPVQ) in a news release.

An investigation is underway to determine the causes and circumstances of the fire.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.