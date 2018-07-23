

CTV Montreal





A planned expansion of a nature park in Anjou has Montreal’s official opposition up in arms, saying the project could cause the city to miss a once in a lifetime shot at sustainable energy.

On Tuesday, Ensemble Montreal interim leader Lionel Perez said that while city council approved the expansion of the Parc-Nature du Bois-d’Anjou in June, officials were unaware of a potential solar panel project at the time.

The proposed facility is the brainchild of Solargise, a European company specializing in clean energy.

“Your regular solar panel which is made of plastic has a very high level of degradation. The panel made by Solargise, which is completely made of glass, doesn’t have that degrading component so they have a way longer life expectancy,” said Pierre Langlois, director of National Public Affairs Montreal, the firm representing Solargize in Canada.

The proposed project would also see Solargise move its research facilities from Europe to Quebec.

Perez accused Mayor Valerie Plante’s administration of lacking transparency, saying the solar project should have been brought up for discussion.

According to Perez, the Anjou location is one of three potential sites for the solar panel facility, with others in Gatineau and Valleyfield.

“We’re going to trust Hydro-Quebec which is saying these are the only three sites they can provide. In that context, for other strategic reasons, the firm has identified the Anjou golf lot as the best,” he said.

Perez said that while the solar facility would require a $2 billion initial investment, it would provide roughly 1,000 jobs and a boost to Montreal’s tech sector. He added that fans of the nature park extension would also be pleased, as 30 per cent of the site would still be devoted to public park space.