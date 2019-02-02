

The Canadian Press





The man behind a pepper spray attack that shut down three lines of Montreal’s metro system during the morning rush hour on Jan. 9 was sentenced to a year in prison on Friday.

Serge Panneton-Nadon, 38, pleaded guilty to three of the six charges against him earlier this week at the Montreal courthouse.

During an altercation in the Champ-de-Mars station, Panneton-Nadon sprayed another man with pepper spray before fleeing aboard the metro towards the Berri-UQAM station. He was arrested several days later.

The STM decided to shut down the trains to avoid spreading the pepper spray.