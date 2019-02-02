Featured Video
Pepper sprayer who shut down 3 lines of metro system gets a year in prison
An incident at Champ-de-Mars metro on the Orange line forced a temporary metro system shutdown - causing overcrowding at transitional stations like Lionel-Groulx. (Photo by Sean Coleman)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 8:17AM EST
The man behind a pepper spray attack that shut down three lines of Montreal’s metro system during the morning rush hour on Jan. 9 was sentenced to a year in prison on Friday.
Serge Panneton-Nadon, 38, pleaded guilty to three of the six charges against him earlier this week at the Montreal courthouse.
During an altercation in the Champ-de-Mars station, Panneton-Nadon sprayed another man with pepper spray before fleeing aboard the metro towards the Berri-UQAM station. He was arrested several days later.
The STM decided to shut down the trains to avoid spreading the pepper spray.
Latest Montreal News
- Pepper sprayer who shut down 3 lines of metro system gets a year in prison
- What the Sir George Williams riot meant for race rights in Canada
- Bar fight in Southwest borough ends in stabbing
- Liberals, Muslims take aim at Legault over Islamophobia comments
- $26.6 million winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Quebec