English school boards could be spared in the Legault government's forthcoming plan to reform Quebec'seducation system, according to a media report.

The news was first reported by Bernard Drainville, poltical columnist for Montreal talk radio station 98.5, Wednesday morning.

Drainville reported that the Legault government considered the deep unpopularity of Bill 21 - its controversial ban on religious symbols in the public service - among the English-speaking communities of Quebec in its decision to spare English school boards, as well as the elections that form their membership.

While stopping short of fully confirming Drainville's report, a government source told CTV News Montreal that English-speaking communities can expect good news.

"Our proposal will surprise the communities concerned in a positive manner," the source said. "People will be happy with the proposal that will be submitted to cabinet."

Edcuation Minister Jean-Francois Roberge will present the education reform legislation to the CAQ at its pre-session caucus in Riviere-du-Loup later this week.

The news comes just one day after the EMSB announced it would be going to court to fight for its survival, arguing that the CAQ government's stated plan to abolish school boards was not constitutional.

“We have not had any confirmation, but would of course very much like the news to be true," said English Montreal School Board spokesperson Mike Cohen.

The Quebec Community Groups Network, which has advocated strongly in defence of English school boards, said it won't be commenting until it learns what is in Roberge's proposal.

But a spokesman for the QCGN noted that this would not be the first time the CAQ government has said that the English-speaking community would be pleased with a government policy, only to present a policy that does not meet the needs of the community.

This is a developing story that will be updated.