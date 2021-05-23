MONTREAL -- Despite being closed, a large crowd of Montrealers flocked to the Cap St. Jacques Beach on the weekend, violating still-in place public health regulations.

Photos of the beach showed that many of the beach goers were not keeping physically distanced and were in groups larger than eight people.

On Sunday, beer cans and trash were still on the beach, though a cleanup was organized.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis said the situation must be stopped. The mayor wrote a letter to the city's executive committee member overseeing large parks, calling for more steps to be taken to monitor popular sights such as beaches and parks.

Beis said he hasn't gotten an adequate response from the city.

A city spokesperson said measures have already been put in place, such as limiting the number of people in the Cap St. Jacques Nature Park to 1,000 people and deploying more staff to ensure people were following the rules.

The city said SPVM cadets will be present as of next week to support park staff and esnreu respect for public health measures.