MONTREAL -- As people aged 70 and up get vaccinated in Montreal, health authorities have clarified that an accompanying person can receive a shot at the same time.

Accompanying people must be at least 60-years-old to qualify. They also need to spend at least three days per week with the priority group member.

This only applies to regions where the minimum age is 70. Elsewhere in the province, where the age is upwards of 80, the accompanying person must be at least 70.

Vaccinations can be scheduled online at ClicSante.ca, or by calling 514 644-4545.

Accompanying people will need to be registered along with the priority group member at the time of booking.

“We assure you that, regardless of the time selected for the appointment of your companion, they will be able to be vaccinated at the same time as you,” read a statement on the Clic Sante website.

Vaccinations are being administered free of charge. The province has asked people to bring their health card to their appointment, but if you don’t have one, you can still get a shot.

According to public health officials, the city has the capability to administer several thousand doses per day.

A map of the announced vaccination sites in Montreal can be found here.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: what's the minimum age where I live?

• Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 80 years and over

• Bas-Saint-Laurent: 80 years and over

• Capitale-Nationale: 80 years and over

• Chaudière-Appalaches: 85 years and over

• North Coast: 70 years and over

• Eastern Townships: 85 years and over

• Gaspesie: 85 years and over

• Lanaudiere: 85 years and over

• Laurentians: 85 years and over

• Laval: 70 years and over

• Mauricie and Centre-du-Quebec: 85 years and over

• Monteregie: 85 years and over

• Montreal: 70 years and over

• Northern Quebec: 85 years and over

• Outaouais: 85 years and over

• Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean: 85 years and over

Have you have any issues signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine? Let us know about your experience by e-mailing montrealdigitalnews@bellmedia.ca