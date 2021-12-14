PITTSBURGH, PENN. -- Evan Rodrigues scored his ninth goal of the season and added two assists to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 victory over reeling Montreal on Tuesday night.

Rodrigues, who has been thrust into a higher-profile role due to injuries, matched a career-high of nine goals set during the 2018-19 season, when he needed 74 games to reach the total. He hit it in just 28 games this season.

Kasperi Kapanen, Mike Matheson, Brian Dumoulin and Brian Boyle also scored for Pittsburgh, which won its fifth straight.

Tristan Jarry finished with 28 saves to improve to 8-1-1 in his last 10 starts. Jarry's spectacular play has helped the injury-ravaged Penguins -- currently playing without top-six forwards Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust -- stay afloat in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh is 10-2-1 over its last 13 games following a sluggish start.

Kris Letang picked up an assist to become the seventh active defenseman and 43rd all-time to reach the 600-point plateau. Sidney Crosby's two assists marked the 400th multipoint game of his career, something only 13 other players have done in NHL history.

Jesse Ylonen scored the first goal of his career for Montreal. Jonathan Drouin added his fifth of the season and Jake Allen stopped 26 shots but couldn't prevent the Canadiens from dropping their seventh straight.

A little over five months after reaching the Stanley Cup finals under a modified playoff format as a result of COVID-19, Montreal sits in last place in the Eastern Conference.

This report by The Associated Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.