

CTV Montreal





Pierre Karl Peladeau still owes money for the 2015 leadership race of the Parti Quebecois.

As of Nov. 31, 2017, Peladeau owed $128,813 according to Quebec's Chief Electoral Officer.

Leadership candidates have three years to pay off any debt accrued while campaigning for a party leadership position, which gives Peladeau until May 15, 2018.

He is allowed to solicit up to $500 per elector to help pay off his campaign costs.

Elections Quebec is supposed to provide an update about how much Peladeau owes next month.

The head of Quebecor won the PQ leadership and abruptly resigned less than one year into the job, saying he was in the middle of a custody battle following his short-lived marriage to Julie Snyder.

Peladeau has expressed interest in once again becoming politically active, saying this week that he was at "the disposal of the Republic" -- a traditional phrase used by politicians, especially in France.

With a file from The Canadian Press