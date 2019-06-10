Featured Video
Peel to remain closed for Raptors game as Montreal gets its own 'Jurassic Park'
Toronto Raptors fans react as they watch Game 3 of the NBA Final between Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors in "Jurassic Park'' fanzone outside of Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday June 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 11:44AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 1:05PM EDT
Rabid Raptors rooters raring to rage among fellow fans if their team wins the NBA Championship will be able to head to Peel St. to take in Game Five on Monday night.
The street, which was closed over the weekend for F1 celebrations, will remain closed between Sherbrooke and Rene Levesque, with the game being broadcast.
During the Raptor’s playoff run, Toronto fans have gathered in “Jurassic Park” to watch the team’s historic run, the first time a Canadian team reached the finals.
Toronto leads the series 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors.
