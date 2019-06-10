

CTV Montreal





Rabid Raptors rooters raring to rage among fellow fans if their team wins the NBA Championship will be able to head to Peel St. to take in Game Five on Monday night.

The street, which was closed over the weekend for F1 celebrations, will remain closed between Sherbrooke and Rene Levesque, with the game being broadcast.

During the Raptor’s playoff run, Toronto fans have gathered in “Jurassic Park” to watch the team’s historic run, the first time a Canadian team reached the finals.

Toronto leads the series 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors.