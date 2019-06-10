

CTV Montreal





Rabid Raptors rooters are receiving the rare chance to rage in Montreal among fellow fans if their team wins the NBA Championship.



Montreal is getting its own 'mini-Jurassic Park' on Peel St. for basketball fans and bandwagon jumpers to take in Game Five on Monday night.

The street, which was closed over the weekend for F1 celebrations, remains closed between Sherbrooke St. and Rene-Levesque Blvd., and the game is being broadcast.

During the Raptors' playoff run, Toronto fans have gathered in 'Jurassic Park' to watch the team’s historic run, the first time a Canadian team reached the finals.

Toronto leads the series 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors. The game starts at 9 p.m.