Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; Suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges

Authorities identified the two people who were fatally struck by a suspect driving a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region on Monday.

Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that Jean Lafreniere, 73, and Gerald Charest, 65, were killed walking on the side of the road. Ten others were injured and transported to hospital, including an infant and a three-year-old toddler.

The children were seriously injured but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators with expertise analyzing crashes are on the scene to determine how fast the driver was going and how long he was on Highway 132 before the vehicle struck the pedestrians.

On Monday afternoon, 38-year-old Steeve Gagnon was arrested and is likely to face first-degree murder charges, said Doiron. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Dorion said it appears to be a premeditated act and the suspect was not known to police. He added the driver admitted to the crime and turned himself in to a local police station.

Six victims were transported to the Enfant-Jesus Hospital in Quebec City and four are being treated at the Amqui Hospital. Three others were treated on scene and released. One patient remains at the Amqui Hospital on Tuesday.

Three people remain in critical condition.

The health and social services centre in the Lower St. Lawrence (CISSS-BSL) set up a special support line for those directly or indirectly affected by the tragedy.

The Bloc MP for Avignon--La Mitis--Matane--Matapédia, Kristina Michaud, said she was shocked to hear the news.

The 30-year-old federal politician was born in the small, peaceful community of 6,000 people.

"Still reeling from the events of this afternoon in Amqui," she wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the injured, witnesses, and their loved ones."

Encore sous le choc des événements de cet après-midi à Amqui. Mes plus sincères condoléances aux familles des victimes. Mes pensées sont avec les blessés, témoins et leurs proches. C’est toute une communauté qui est touchée et qui devra guérir de blessures parfois inapaisables. — Kristina Michaud (@krimichaudbq) March 14, 2023

Michaud told The Canadian Press that she was worried about her own mother, who takes walks on that street.

"Here in Amqui, when you hear a police, ambulance or fire siren, you stick your nose out the window because you think, 'Who is that? We must know this person,'" she said. "Yesterday, it was several people we knew. It's extremely disturbing. The whole community wishes it was a bad dream."

Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel is expected to travel to Amqui today.