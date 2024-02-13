Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Montreal North

A 68-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal North, police say.

At around 6:20 p.m., police received a 911 call about a vehicle that had collided with a pedestrian on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, near Désy Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man with a serious head injury. He was sent to hospital but his condition is unknown. Police initially reported his age as 55.

According to preliminary information gathered by investigators, the man was hit while "crossing the roadway at a location other than the pedestrian crossing," said police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

The driver was a 59-year-old man who was not injured, she said.

Police have temporarily closed part of Henri-Bourassa as they try to determine how the event unfolded.