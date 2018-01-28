

The Canadian Press





A 32-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by car in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough on Saturday night.

The collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Frontenac St. and Huet, according to the SPVM.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was heading north on Frontenac.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. Police said they fear for his life.

SPVM investigators interviewed the driver and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the collision.