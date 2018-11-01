

CTV Montreal





A 60-year-old woman was struck and killed by a driver in Longueuil on Wednesday evening.

The woman was walking on Marie Blvd. when a 70-year-old man driving a car hit her near Grand Boulevard..

She was taken to hospital but died several hours late from her injuries.

Longueuil police said that the woman was not struck near an intersection or a crosswalk, adding that it was dark and rainy at the time.

This is the first death involving a pedestrian this year in Longueuil.

On Thursday Longueuil police are scheduled to start a publicity campaign advising pedestrians to avoid dark clothing and to wear reflective items.