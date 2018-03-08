Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on highway in St-Isidore
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 207 in St-Isidore on the morning of Thur., March 8, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 11:09AM EST
A 60-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle travelling on Highway 207 in St-Isidore early Thursday morning.
The driver of the pick-up truck alerted authorities at around 4:20 a.m.
The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.
A spokesperson for the Chateauguay police department said the Surete du Quebec will send investigators to try and determine the circumstances of the accident and whether the man was on the road or the roadside.
Investigators will also look into whether the victim was intoxicated.
Police said a witness, who was driving a snowplow, saw the man walking minutes before the crash.
