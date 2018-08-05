

CTV Montreal





A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Chomedey, Laval.

The 45-year-old man was crossing Samson Boulelvard between two intersections when he was hit by an oncoming car.

The driver, 38, stayed on-scene and waited for police to arrive.

Laval police don't believe that alcohol was a factor.

The driver said he didn't see the pedestrian because the area was dimly lit.