Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Laval
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 8:12AM EDT
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Chomedey, Laval.
The 45-year-old man was crossing Samson Boulelvard between two intersections when he was hit by an oncoming car.
The driver, 38, stayed on-scene and waited for police to arrive.
Laval police don't believe that alcohol was a factor.
The driver said he didn't see the pedestrian because the area was dimly lit.