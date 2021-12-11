MONTREAL -- Emergency services reported a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Saint-Hyacinthe early Friday evening.

The woman was killed on Route 137, at Laframboise Blvd. and Allaire Ave. intersection.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the driver of the vehicle did not see the woman as she was crossing Laframboise Blvd.

The 60-year-old woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A collision reconstructionist went to the site to analyze the scene and understand the causes and circumstances surrounding this collision.

The investigation is ongoing.