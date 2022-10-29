Pedestrian seriously injured in two-vehicle accident in Longueuil

Three people, including a pedestrian, were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Longueuil.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Édouard Blvd and Élizabeth St.

Longueuil police say a man in his sixties, who was on foot, was seriously injured.

He was transported to hospital, as were two occupants of one of the vehicles.

Police blocked the Edouard Blvd exit from Highway 116 eastbound, and the intersection where the accident occurred was also closed to traffic.

-- This article by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 29, 2022