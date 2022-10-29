Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Dunham, Que.

A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Bullard Road in Dunham, in the Eastern Townships, in the early hours of Saturday.

The event occurred around 1 a.m. in the municipality of the Brome-Missisquoi MRC, said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Nancy Fournier.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No details about the motorist were released.

A collision investigation officer attended the scene to determine the cause and circumstances of the incident.

There is no evidence to suggest foul play at this time, Fournier said.