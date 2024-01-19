Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, suspect arrested in Montreal

A 28-year-old woman is in hospital after a hit-and-run in Montreal's Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 4 a.m. Friday about the incident on the corner of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Beaubien Street.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "She was injured to the head and was taken, conscious, to hospital."

Police say her life is no longer in danger.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver head northbound on Saint-Laurent Boulevard following the incident.

"They had a collision on the access ramp on de l'Acadie Boulevard leading to Highway 40," Dubuc said.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested and taken into custody.

He is expected to undergo testing to see if alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Security perimeters have been set up both at the scene of the hit-and-run and where the car crashed.