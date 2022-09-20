Advertisement
Pedestrian in critical condition following collision in East Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 20, 2022 8:32PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 20, 2022 8:38PM EDT
911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS)
A pedestrian is in critical condition Tuesday evening after a collision in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
The collision occurred around 7:50 p.m. near Ontario Street and Letourneux Ave.
The pedestrian was transported to hospital and their life is in danger, according to Montreal police (SPVM).
This is developing story. More to come.