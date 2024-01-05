Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Quebec City
A 32-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a motorist in Quebec City on Thursday.
The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on 1 Avenue near 64 Street Ouest in the Charlesbourg area.
When Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrived on site, they found "an unconscious man on the ground."
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was also at the scene, police added.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition.
For now, police say they have reason to believe the incident was an accident.
An investigation is underway, with investigators and technicians onsite to determine the events leading up to the collision.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 5, 2024.
