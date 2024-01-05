MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Quebec City

    Quebec City Police Service insignia spvq

    A 32-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a motorist in Quebec City on Thursday.

    The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on 1 Avenue near 64 Street Ouest in the Charlesbourg area.

    When Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrived on site, they found "an unconscious man on the ground."

    The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was also at the scene, police added.

    The pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition.

    For now, police say they have reason to believe the incident was an accident.

    An investigation is underway, with investigators and technicians onsite to determine the events leading up to the collision.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 5, 2024. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein

    A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News