Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie

Montreal -

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday following a collision with a truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

The collision happened at about 2:30 p.m. on 9th Ave. near Beaubien after the driver of the truck made a left turn out of an alleyway.

The pedestrian, who police say is about 60 years old, was heading north. A police spokesperson says the driver didn't see him coming.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the man.

When emergency response teams arrived, the pedestrian was rushed to urgent care, and the driver was treated for shock.

-- This is a developing story which will be updated.