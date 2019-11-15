MONTREAL – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood Friday.

It happened at 5:50 a.m. on the corner of de Maisonneuve and Decarie boulevards.

The pedestrian, who is in their 50s, was rushed to hospital, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Montreal police had previously stated the collision was between a pedestrian and a Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus.

Both the bus and car drivers have been treated for shock.

A perimeter has been set up in the area and investigators are onsite to find out what happened.