

Daniel J. Rowe CTV News with reporting from the Canadian Press, CTV Montreal





A woman is in critical condition at the hospital after being hit by a bus in Montreal Monday morning.

The impact occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of St. Laurent Blvd. and Sauve St. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough of Montreal.

Around 6:45 am, Montreal Police (SPVM) confirmed that the bus driver was transported to the hospital to receive care for shock after striking the woman.

There were no further details on circumstances leading to the accident, and the police could not release the age of the driver or victim.

At 6:45 am, St. Laurent Blvd. was closed to traffic between Sauriol St. West to the north and Port Royal St. to the south, while Sauvé Street was closed between Clark St. and Grande-Allée.