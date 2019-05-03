

CTV Montreal





A truck driver hit a woman walking across the street in Montreal on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. a truck hit the woman, believed to be in her 40s, at Beaubien St. and Chambord St.

The woman was pinned under the wheels of a cube truck but was conscious when emergency crews arrived.

She was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries.

Police officers said the woman was using her cell phone when she crossed the street and did not see the vehicle.