MONTREAL - A car struck a 59-year-old man who was crossing the street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Friday evening.

The car hit with the man around 7 p.m., at the corner of Cremazie Blvd. and Chateaubriand Ave., police said.

Paramedics rushed the 59-year-old to hospital. He was unconscious and doctors feared for his life.

Investigators questioned the 51-year-old driver in an attempt to find out how the accident occured. He was not transported to hospital.

Alcohol was not considered to be a factor in the accident, police said.