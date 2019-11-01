Pedestrian hit by car while crossing the street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 10:52PM EDT
MONTREAL - A car struck a 59-year-old man who was crossing the street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Friday evening.
The car hit with the man around 7 p.m., at the corner of Cremazie Blvd. and Chateaubriand Ave., police said.
Paramedics rushed the 59-year-old to hospital. He was unconscious and doctors feared for his life.
Investigators questioned the 51-year-old driver in an attempt to find out how the accident occured. He was not transported to hospital.
Alcohol was not considered to be a factor in the accident, police said.