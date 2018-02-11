

CTV Montreal





A 78-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car on Maurice-Duplessis Avenue just after noon Sunday.

Police say that numerous calls came into 911 after the collision.

First accounts indicate that the woman was walking along westbound Maurice-Duplessis when she went to turn on northbound Rodolphe Forget.

A man in his 40's went to make the same northbound turn in his vehicle when he hit the woman with his car.

Although she was initially declared stable at the scene of the collision, her condition deteriorated en route to hospital.

However, police said she will pull through.