Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in St. Laurent
(Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:39PM EDT
An 87-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car in St. Laurent Monday night.
It happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Cote Vertu and Dutrisac.
Five pedestrians have been hit by vehicles since Saturday - two of them fatally.
