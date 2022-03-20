Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle in Pontiac, Outaouais

A 39-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Pontiac, in the Outaouais region.

The accident occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Lac-des-Loups Rd.

The victim had stopped his vehicle to “assist a vehicle in the ditch,” states a press release from police.

Once out of his vehicle, the man was reportedly struck by a third vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 20, 2022.