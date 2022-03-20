Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle in Pontiac, Outaouais

(Credit: Pexels) (Credit: Pexels)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition

Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering about 400 people in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how 'battles took place over every street,' weeks into the siege.

A man walks next to an apartment building hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon