A 65-year-old pedestrian was killed on Tuesday morning when they were struck and dragged by a large truck in Montreal-North.

The collision happened on the corner of Gouin Blvd. East and London at 9:15.

Police said the truck was turning onto London when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The driver was seemingly unaware of the impact and continued going, dragging the victim under the truck for several metres. A witness managed to flag the driver down.

The pedestrian was declared dead on the scene while a witness and the 47-year-old truck driver were treated for shock.

It's the twenty-seventh pedestrian death of 2018.