Pedestrian dies after collision in east end Montreal

A pedestrian is dead after a collision in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A pedestrian is dead after a collision in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'

In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.

