Pedestrian dies after being struck by several vehicles on Montreal highway

A 26-year-old woman was struck by several vehicles on a stretch of Highway 20 in Lachine early Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called at around 1:20 a.m. When authorities arrived, the woman was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"The circumstances are still unclear, said Quebec provincial police spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu. “Why was the pedestrian on the highway?”

Police say it appears she was struck by three vehicles before emergency services arrived.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.