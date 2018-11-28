Featured Video
Pedestrian dead after being hit by snowplow in Laval
A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a snowplow in Laval on the morning of Wed., Nov. 28, 2018. (Photo: CTV Montreal/JL Boulch)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:19AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 28, 2018 10:33AM EST
A pedestrian in Laval was killed after being struck by a snowplow in Laval.
The collision occurred near a gas station at the corner of Souvnenir Blvd. and Laval Blvd at 6:40 a.m. The 62-year-old female victim was an employee of the gas station, according to a spokesperson for CNESST.
The exact circumstances were not immediately clear.
Quebec’s workplace health and safety board is investigating the incident.
Latest Montreal News
- Pedestrian dead after being hit by snowplow in Laval
- Expect 'lengthy delays' for parcel delivery: Canada Post
- Clintons to host 'conversation' at Bell Centre on Wednesday night
- Teen found at bottom of pool in Rosemont was under for 38 minutes before anyone noticed
- Second Alert Ready test to start in Quebec at 2:55 p.m.