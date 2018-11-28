

CTV Montreal





A pedestrian in Laval was killed after being struck by a snowplow in Laval.

The collision occurred near a gas station at the corner of Souvnenir Blvd. and Laval Blvd at 6:40 a.m. The 62-year-old female victim was an employee of the gas station, according to a spokesperson for CNESST.

The exact circumstances were not immediately clear.

Quebec’s workplace health and safety board is investigating the incident.