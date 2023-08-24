Pedestrian hit by car in east Montreal, severely injured

A 29-year-old man was severely injured on Aug. 23, 2023 after he was hit by a car in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough in Montreal. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria) A 29-year-old man was severely injured on Aug. 23, 2023 after he was hit by a car in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough in Montreal. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

