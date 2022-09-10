Pedestrian and driver killed as vehicle crashes into convenience store in east Montreal

Two men were killed on Saturday in Montreal when a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then crashed into a convenience store in east Montreal.

A 911 call came in around 8:30 a.m. reporting that a vehicle travelling eastbound on Sherbrooke St. hit several other parked vehicles near Des Ormeaux St. before crashing into a convenience store in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comtois said that the vehicle hit a pedestrian before crashing into the store.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, and the pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Comtois said police are still working to determine what led to the fatal crash.

"We are still gathering information," she said.

A police scene remains in place and the SPVM is advising citizens to avoid the area.